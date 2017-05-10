French IV connection: Peters Township High School studentsa
Peters Township High School student Ava Corry-Roberts, left, is greeted by Kirby McConkey Butler, administrative and development coordinator for Midwives for Haiti, in Richmond, Va. Members of the Peters Township High School French Club conducted a Valentine's Day fundraiser on behalf of Midwives for Haiti.
