Corry man charged for pointing gun at...

Corry man charged for pointing gun at man's head, pulling trigger

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 17 Read more: Times Observer

A Corry man is charged with aggravated assault after allegedly pointing a gun at a man's head and pulling the trigger. Aron A. Barstow, 40, of Corry, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, and harassment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wendy Kiehart Apr 29 Bri291 1
Biggest sl*ts in corry? (Jun '15) Apr 29 Bri291 9
Corry manufacturing (Oct '15) Apr 21 Bettyboop 6
News Corry brothers charged with break-ins, beatings (Jan '11) Apr 14 Anonymous 8
Corry Police... A help? or a hurt? (Dec '08) Apr 14 Anonymous 51
corry schools Apr 10 shawn camp 5
News Erie County town gets heavy snow (Nov '08) Feb '17 Kelly 4
See all Corry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corry Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Erie County was issued at May 08 at 8:51AM EDT

Corry Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corry Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Corry, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,696 • Total comments across all topics: 280,859,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC