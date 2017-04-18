Anglers Stock Streams with Trout for Opening Day
On Friday morning, volunteers helped the PA Fish and Boat Commission stock Elk Creek with brown trout, for the opening day of trout fishing season. All of the fish are raised in the PA Fish and Boat Commission fish hatchery in Corry, PA.
Read more at WICU12 Erie.
