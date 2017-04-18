Anglers Stock Streams with Trout for ...

Anglers Stock Streams with Trout for Opening Day

Friday Apr 14

On Friday morning, volunteers helped the PA Fish and Boat Commission stock Elk Creek with brown trout, for the opening day of trout fishing season. All of the fish are raised in the PA Fish and Boat Commission fish hatchery in Corry, PA.

