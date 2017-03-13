Theft of dirt bike
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a dirt bike from a Main Street, Bear Lake house, between Wednesday, March 8, and Monday, March 13. It is a green and yellow Kawasaki 60cc dirt bike. Anyone with information is asked to contact Corry-based state police at 663-2043.
