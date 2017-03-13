PE-backed Xlerate buys CADE

PE-backed Xlerate buys CADE

March 13, 2017 - Huron Capital announced today that its portfolio company, XLerate Group , has acquired Corry, Penn.-based Corry Auto Dealers Exchange . The deal marks the fifth add-on acquisition for XLerate in partnership with Huron Capital since May 2015.

