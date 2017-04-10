On The Record

On The Record

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: Times Observer

Statutory Sexual Assault/Corruption of Minors. City of Warren police report that Kayhl Nearing, 19, of Kane, was charged with statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors on Wednesday, March 22, following an investigation into a sexual assault that took place on Feb. 26. He was arraigned and placed in Warren County Jail on $25,000 bail, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
corry schools Apr 10 shawn camp 5
News Erie County town gets heavy snow (Nov '08) Feb '17 Kelly 4
Corry manufacturing (Oct '15) Feb '17 Barnabee 5
Old Corry Drive In (Apr '10) Jan '17 clyde 32
News Police: Fight preceded slaying (Mar '08) Jan '17 relative 38
Whats good for the Goose is good for the Gander (Mar '11) Jan '17 ha 883
Kelly matteson (Feb '15) Oct '16 Big knob 2
See all Corry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corry Forum Now

Corry Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corry Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Corry, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,174 • Total comments across all topics: 280,294,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC