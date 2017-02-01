Viking Plastics' Brazilian JV expands capacity
So Paulo-based Injequaly Indstria e Comrcio Ltda., a joint venture between the Brazilian plastic injection molding company and the U.S. firm Viking Plastics, is moving to a larger facility in Brazil to expand production after its sales went up 51.7 percent in 2016. Injequaly's sales increased despite the economic crisis affecting the Brazilian industry, according to Commercial Manager Fernando Esteves, who said Injequaly has been actively looking for new clients since 2014, a strategy that paid off in 2016.
Corry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corry manufacturing (Oct '15)
|Tue
|Barnabee
|3
|corry schools
|Jan 29
|mike
|2
|Old Corry Drive In (Apr '10)
|Jan 27
|clyde
|32
|Police: Fight preceded slaying (Mar '08)
|Jan 24
|relative
|38
|laura potato
|Jan 24
|friend
|1
|Whats good for the Goose is good for the Gander (Mar '11)
|Jan 18
|ha
|883
|Kelly matteson (Feb '15)
|Oct '16
|Big knob
|2
