Viking Plastics' Brazilian JV expands capacity

So Paulo-based Injequaly Indstria e Comrcio Ltda., a joint venture between the Brazilian plastic injection molding company and the U.S. firm Viking Plastics, is moving to a larger facility in Brazil to expand production after its sales went up 51.7 percent in 2016. Injequaly's sales increased despite the economic crisis affecting the Brazilian industry, according to Commercial Manager Fernando Esteves, who said Injequaly has been actively looking for new clients since 2014, a strategy that paid off in 2016.

