Man accused of burglary, and then calls for taxi, pleads guilty

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Times Observer

The Spring Creek man who trespassed into a residence and then called for a taxi using the residence's phone has pled guilty. Ronald Robert Rastetter, 63, entered a plea to felony criminal trespass and summary theft of services before Judge Gregory Hammond on Monday afternoon.

