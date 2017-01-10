$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sol...

$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Corry

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 01-03-13-16-43, and the red Powerball, 24, to win $100,000, less applicable tax withholding. The ticket was sold with a $1 Power Play option, which bumped the prize from $50,000 to $100,000 because the multiplier was two.

