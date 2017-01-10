$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Corry
The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 01-03-13-16-43, and the red Powerball, 24, to win $100,000, less applicable tax withholding. The ticket was sold with a $1 Power Play option, which bumped the prize from $50,000 to $100,000 because the multiplier was two.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Fight preceded slaying (Mar '08)
|5 hr
|relative
|38
|laura potato
|14 hr
|friend
|1
|Whats good for the Goose is good for the Gander (Mar '11)
|Jan 18
|ha
|883
|Kelly matteson (Feb '15)
|Oct '16
|Big knob
|2
|2nd murder charge filed (Jan '08)
|Oct '16
|Stephanie
|6
|George HAWKINS 1802-1883 and Rhoda Powers 1806-... (May '10)
|Sep '16
|William Hawkins
|4
|Alleged Sex Scandal in Albion (Jan '07)
|Sep '16
|Mtm
|796
Find what you want!
Search Corry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC