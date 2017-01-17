Sugar Grove men charged in connection...

Sugar Grove men charged in connection with scrapyard burglary

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Times Observer

Two Sugar Grove men have been charged in connection with a burglary this summer from a scrapyard in Freehold Township. Ehren Michael Brown, 38, of Sugar Grove, has been charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property - all felonies - and a summary charge of criminal mischief.

