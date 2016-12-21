Bear Lake woman pleads guilty to fede...

Bear Lake woman pleads guilty to federal embezzlement

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Times Observer

A Bear Lake woman has pleaded guilty to one count of federal embezzlement before a U.S. district judge in Erie. Karen Schenck, 50, 325 Lottsville Niobe Road, Bear Lake, was accused of embezzling over $741,000 while employed as office manager/CEO of Corry Area Schools Federal Credit Union in Corry, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kelly matteson (Feb '15) Oct '16 Big knob 2
News 2nd murder charge filed (Jan '08) Oct '16 Stephanie 6
George HAWKINS 1802-1883 and Rhoda Powers 1806-... (May '10) Sep '16 William Hawkins 4
News Alleged Sex Scandal in Albion (Jan '07) Sep '16 Mtm 796
Biggest sl*ts in corry? (Jun '15) Aug '16 Jahahaha 8
Karma's worst food in town (Dec '14) Jun '16 BC fla 5
News Muzzy sent to jail, tagged as Me... (Jul '13) Jun '16 Burn pedophiles 4
See all Corry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corry Forum Now

Corry Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corry Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Corry, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,244 • Total comments across all topics: 277,298,063

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC