Bear Lake woman pleads guilty to federal embezzlement
A Bear Lake woman has pleaded guilty to one count of federal embezzlement before a U.S. district judge in Erie. Karen Schenck, 50, 325 Lottsville Niobe Road, Bear Lake, was accused of embezzling over $741,000 while employed as office manager/CEO of Corry Area Schools Federal Credit Union in Corry, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Corry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly matteson (Feb '15)
|Oct '16
|Big knob
|2
|2nd murder charge filed (Jan '08)
|Oct '16
|Stephanie
|6
|George HAWKINS 1802-1883 and Rhoda Powers 1806-... (May '10)
|Sep '16
|William Hawkins
|4
|Alleged Sex Scandal in Albion (Jan '07)
|Sep '16
|Mtm
|796
|Biggest sl*ts in corry? (Jun '15)
|Aug '16
|Jahahaha
|8
|Karma's worst food in town (Dec '14)
|Jun '16
|BC fla
|5
|Muzzy sent to jail, tagged as Me... (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Burn pedophiles
|4
Find what you want!
Search Corry Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC