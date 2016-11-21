Mary L. Nash

Mary L. Nash

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 21, 2016 Read more: Capital Weekly

A Pittsburgh Sister of Mercy for 70 years, Mary Louise Nash died in Mercy Hall, the Sisters of Mercy Infirmary at the Convent of Mercy, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Born in Corry, Pa., she was 90 years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kelly matteson (Feb '15) Oct '16 Big knob 2
News 2nd murder charge filed (Jan '08) Oct '16 Stephanie 6
George HAWKINS 1802-1883 and Rhoda Powers 1806-... (May '10) Sep '16 William Hawkins 4
News Alleged Sex Scandal in Albion (Jan '07) Sep '16 Mtm 796
Biggest sl*ts in corry? (Jun '15) Aug '16 Jahahaha 8
Karma's worst food in town (Dec '14) Jun '16 BC fla 5
News Muzzy sent to jail, tagged as Me... (Jul '13) Jun '16 Burn pedophiles 4
See all Corry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corry Forum Now

Corry Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corry Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Corry, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,272 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,961

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC