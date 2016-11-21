Mary L. Nash
A Pittsburgh Sister of Mercy for 70 years, Mary Louise Nash died in Mercy Hall, the Sisters of Mercy Infirmary at the Convent of Mercy, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Born in Corry, Pa., she was 90 years old.
