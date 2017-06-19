What To Do in ABQ June 16- 18

Celebrate summer's arrival with a night out at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, complete with a three-part concert! Kids 4 and under get in free: all ages are invited to groove to the blues with the The Memphis P. Tails , Felix Y Los Gatos , and Levi Platero . The party extends to Shumakolowa Native Arts and our museum galleries, which will be open late for one night only.

