Protected hawk terrorizes Corrales family
A New Mexico family says they have to use umbrellas when they step out of their back door to keep a swooping mother hawk out of their hair - and there's nothing they can do to force her to move out of their yard. The Reeves family just moved into this home about a year ago.
