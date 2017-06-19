In The Kitchen: Tomahawk Bone In Rib-Eye From Indigo Crow
Executive Chef, Tony Soccaccia from Indigo Crow in Corrales, joined New Mexico Living to make a Tomahawk Bone in Rib-Eye. The Indigo Crow is one of New Mexico's premier restaurants in the area, featuring locally grown and ranched ingredients.
