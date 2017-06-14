Fire threatening homes near Rio Rancho now mostly contained
Officials tell KRQE News 13 that the fire is largely contained and that firefighters are currently in the mop up stage. The fire burned 13 acres and crews from Corrales, Albuquerque, and Sandoval County were sent to help fight the fire.
