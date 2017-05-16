High water levels leave big mess for crews at Cochiti Lake
A popular New Mexico lake is a big mess right now. Picnic areas are submerged and there is debris all over the place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corrales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Creatures From the Black Lagoon...
|1 hr
|Bull Durham
|10
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,837
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,794
|Da Donald Trump Celebrated Cinco de Mayo With S...
|3 hr
|Bluntruth
|7
|ABC cancels the Tim Allen show favored by conse...
|3 hr
|Bull Durham
|5
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|3 hr
|Bluntruth
|6
|Thinking of moving to NM - Read This 1st
|Thu
|Army Vet
|15
Find what you want!
Search Corrales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC