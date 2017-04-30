Three boaters found safe after being reported missing in Rio Grande
Crews from several fire departments joined the search Saturday afternoon after reports that a kayaker had fallen into the water. Rio Rancho Fire Rescue says during the search a canoe also overturned near Corrales leaving two people in the water.
