Three boaters found safe after being ...

Three boaters found safe after being reported missing in Rio Grande

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 30 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Crews from several fire departments joined the search Saturday afternoon after reports that a kayaker had fallen into the water. Rio Rancho Fire Rescue says during the search a canoe also overturned near Corrales leaving two people in the water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corrales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe... 19 min The 4
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 2 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,788
Comey, the Cummerbund concealing bloated Leftis... 3 hr Yeah 27
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 3 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,831
The Creatures From the Black Lagoon... 3 hr Yeah 4
Thinking of moving to NM - Read This 1st 13 hr Army Vet 15
Concerns arise over APD's new citation order 13 hr Army Vet 1
See all Corrales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corrales Forum Now

Corrales Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corrales Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Corrales, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,377 • Total comments across all topics: 281,112,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC