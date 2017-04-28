Efforts underway to save Corrales far...

Efforts underway to save Corrales farmland

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Corrales has long been known for it's farming and wide open spaces, but a popular piece of that farmland is up for sale. Land that has been farmed by the Wagner family and land that is home to the Wagner Farmland Experience Corn Maze is up for sale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corrales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 14 min new parrot 114,783
What Does the Catholic Church Stand for Anymore? 1 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 16
Da Donald Trump Celebrated Cinco de Mayo With S... 3 hr Drain the 4
Comey, the Cummerbund concealing bloated Leftis... 5 hr So you 21
ABC cancels the Tim Allen show favored by conse... 5 hr Hey 2
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 10 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,825
testing Mon Brutus 1
See all Corrales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corrales Forum Now

Corrales Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corrales Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Corrales, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,835 • Total comments across all topics: 281,065,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC