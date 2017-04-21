Bernalillo County to expand adaptive ...

Bernalillo County to expand adaptive traffic signal system

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Bernalillo County leaders say they want to make it easier for people to drive, walk and bike down one busy street. They say a recent study proves a new traffic signal system is saving commuters time on the road, so they're expanding it to take advantage of the system's success.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corrales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Was Obama yearning to be a Gay Trump Wannabe? 36 min merle 5
What is your favorite name for Elizabeth Warren? 3 hr More 11
Susan Rice, frightened that her lying criminali... 3 hr More 11
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 6 hr Mister Chix 114,745
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 7 hr Froggies 63,788
Trump + Susana = Love 16 hr Porky Suzy 1
News Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08) 17 hr Sarise 9
See all Corrales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corrales Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Sandoval County was issued at May 06 at 2:45PM MDT

Corrales Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corrales Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
 

Corrales, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,701 • Total comments across all topics: 280,822,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC