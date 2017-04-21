Bernalillo County to expand adaptive traffic signal system
Bernalillo County leaders say they want to make it easier for people to drive, walk and bike down one busy street. They say a recent study proves a new traffic signal system is saving commuters time on the road, so they're expanding it to take advantage of the system's success.
