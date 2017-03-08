Music Notes
On a recent trip to New Mexico, I saw a band called Lone Pinon play at the Historic San Ysidro Church in Corrales. This is a very interesting musical project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lawyers, Guns, and Money.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corrales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fridaya s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Gov. Mar...
|36 min
|Carla
|3
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|41 min
|Victorio
|27
|Additional postal inspectors come to Albuquerqu...
|47 min
|Chili
|5
|New Mexico to work with ICE on inmate status
|4 hr
|that
|3
|On this day in history Clinton Denial in Lewins...
|6 hr
|Another
|22
|Old Town lets tourists know Balloon Fiesta isn'... (Oct '13)
|6 hr
|Rosa
|14
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|6 hr
|Poncho
|63,578
Find what you want!
Search Corrales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC