Music Notes

Music Notes

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Lawyers, Guns, and Money

On a recent trip to New Mexico, I saw a band called Lone Pinon play at the Historic San Ysidro Church in Corrales. This is a very interesting musical project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lawyers, Guns, and Money.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corrales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fridaya s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Gov. Mar... 36 min Carla 3
News Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati... 41 min Victorio 27
News Additional postal inspectors come to Albuquerqu... 47 min Chili 5
News New Mexico to work with ICE on inmate status 4 hr that 3
On this day in history Clinton Denial in Lewins... 6 hr Another 22
News Old Town lets tourists know Balloon Fiesta isn'... (Oct '13) 6 hr Rosa 14
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 6 hr Poncho 63,578
See all Corrales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corrales Forum Now

Corrales Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corrales Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Corrales, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,792 • Total comments across all topics: 279,499,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC