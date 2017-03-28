In The Kitchen: Pork Tenderloin From ...

In The Kitchen: Pork Tenderloin From Indigo Crow

Tony Saccoccia from Indigo Crow restaurant in Corrales, joined New Mexico Living to make a pork tenderloin and give us the latest on the restaurant. With the warmer weather, their patio is now open and they have just finished rehab on their bar inside, all done by the owner.

