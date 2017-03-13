Crews patrolling Bosque amid increasing fire danger
Three Bosque Fires in a matter of weeks cued a red flag for fire officials and a huge danger for those who spend time out there. Despite what's been done in portions of the Bosque in years past, fire crews say at this time they will not close it down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corrales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,571
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|new parrot
|114,544
|Protesters rally against Donald Trump
|7 hr
|Drain
|56
|Real, & Democratic Party Culturally-Sanctioned...
|7 hr
|But
|5
|New Mexico may ban minors from indoor tanning
|7 hr
|lambert
|3
|Thousands join Albuquerque rally on womena s ri...
|16 hr
|Medusa
|42
|Just A Song Before I Go
|18 hr
|Isnt Life Strange
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corrales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC