Zuni artist featured for AZ Archaeolo...

Zuni artist featured for AZ Archaeology Society meeting

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Sonoran News

Our March 8 meeting features Deborah Slaney presenting The World of Leekya. Zuni carver Leekya Deyuse emerged in the early 1900s as the preeminent maker of stone figural sculptures, fetishes, mosaic work, and figural jewelry in the 20th century.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corrales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 2 hr Mister Chix 114,519
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 3 hr new parrot 63,557
News Old Town lets tourists know Balloon Fiesta isn'... (Oct '13) 7 hr Johmar 3
News Multiple cars reportedly stolen from Albuquerqu... 7 hr Jamahl 16
News Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08) 9 hr ShhmarterThanU 6
Left-Handers and Rh Negative Blood, Connection... (Feb '12) Mon Freddie 65
News Group wants Duran to resign (Apr '11) Oct '16 Nicky 12
See all Corrales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corrales Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Sandoval County was issued at March 07 at 7:43PM MST

Corrales Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corrales Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Corrales, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,079 • Total comments across all topics: 279,388,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC