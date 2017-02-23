Zuni artist featured for AZ Archaeology Society meeting
Our March 8 meeting features Deborah Slaney presenting The World of Leekya. Zuni carver Leekya Deyuse emerged in the early 1900s as the preeminent maker of stone figural sculptures, fetishes, mosaic work, and figural jewelry in the 20th century.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corrales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,519
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|3 hr
|new parrot
|63,557
|Old Town lets tourists know Balloon Fiesta isn'... (Oct '13)
|7 hr
|Johmar
|3
|Multiple cars reportedly stolen from Albuquerqu...
|7 hr
|Jamahl
|16
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|9 hr
|ShhmarterThanU
|6
|Left-Handers and Rh Negative Blood, Connection... (Feb '12)
|Mon
|Freddie
|65
|Group wants Duran to resign (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|Nicky
|12
Find what you want!
Search Corrales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC