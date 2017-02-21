New Mexico bill would ban alcohol for...

New Mexico bill would ban alcohol for repeat DWI offenders

A new proposal would ban alcohol for New Mexico's repeat drunken drivers in what would make for one of the most restrictive DWI laws in the country. The bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Jane Powdrell-Culbert of Corrales is scheduled to be heard by a House committee Thursday.

