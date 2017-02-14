In The Kitchen: Lamb Dinner From Indi...

In The Kitchen: Lamb Dinner From Indigo Crow

Tuesday Feb 14

Executive Chef Tony Saccoccia from Indigo Crow , joined New Mexico Living to prepare one of the restaurant's dinner specials for Valentine's Day , Lamb Sirloin . The Lamb Dinner is one of many options you have for enjoying your Valentine's Day date and the Corrales restaurant is getting ready for the warmer months with a new chef, menu and patio.

