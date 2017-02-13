Bill to allow liquor at salons, barbe...

Bill to allow liquor at salons, barber shops stalls in committee

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

There's some bad news for those looking to sip on beer at the barber shop or drink wine at a nail salon. Democrat Sen. John Sapien of Corrales was hoping to pass a bill that would let nail salons, spas, barber shops and hair salons serve beer and wine, but the bill was tabled in a committee Monday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corrales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 2 min Wahla 114,476
Why Are Democrats Afraid? 3 min Free at last 10
So what the heck happened with the Zika Virus? 7 min One Man 2
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 1 hr Cooties 63,511
Simply Fit Boards 1 hr malaguena 1
Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10) 4 hr James 143
News Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque 5 hr Barry O 17
See all Corrales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corrales Forum Now

Corrales Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corrales Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
 

Corrales, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,559 • Total comments across all topics: 279,146,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC