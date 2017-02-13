Bill to allow liquor at salons, barber shops stalls in committee
There's some bad news for those looking to sip on beer at the barber shop or drink wine at a nail salon. Democrat Sen. John Sapien of Corrales was hoping to pass a bill that would let nail salons, spas, barber shops and hair salons serve beer and wine, but the bill was tabled in a committee Monday morning.
