Bill seeks to remove exclusive remedy for bad faith claims

5 hrs ago Read more: Business Insurance

A New Mexico bill would eliminate workers compensation exclusive remedy protections for lawsuits over bad faith dealings and unfair claims processing practices. House Bill 359, introduced by New Mexico Rep. Daymon Ely, D-Corrales, earlier this month, was scheduled for discussion in the state House Labor and Economic Development Committee Friday.

