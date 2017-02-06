ASNMSU seeks to shore up lottery scho...

ASNMSU seeks to shore up lottery scholarship

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

ASNMSU seeks to shore up lottery scholarship LAS CRUCES - The student government at NMSU is working with state legislators, hoping to amend the New Mexico Legislative Lottery Scholarship. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2kGRpov LAS CRUCES - The student government at New Mexico State University is working with state legislators, hoping to amend the New Mexico Legislative Lottery Scholarship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corrales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why Are Democrats Afraid? 2 min Free at last 10
So what the heck happened with the Zika Virus? 7 min One Man 2
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 51 min Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,475
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 1 hr Cooties 63,511
Simply Fit Boards 1 hr malaguena 1
Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10) 4 hr James 143
News Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque 5 hr Barry O 17
See all Corrales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corrales Forum Now

Corrales Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corrales Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
 

Corrales, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,559 • Total comments across all topics: 279,146,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC