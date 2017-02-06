ASNMSU seeks to shore up lottery scholarship
ASNMSU seeks to shore up lottery scholarship LAS CRUCES - The student government at NMSU is working with state legislators, hoping to amend the New Mexico Legislative Lottery Scholarship. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2kGRpov LAS CRUCES - The student government at New Mexico State University is working with state legislators, hoping to amend the New Mexico Legislative Lottery Scholarship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Corrales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Are Democrats Afraid?
|2 min
|Free at last
|10
|So what the heck happened with the Zika Virus?
|7 min
|One Man
|2
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|51 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,475
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Cooties
|63,511
|Simply Fit Boards
|1 hr
|malaguena
|1
|Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10)
|4 hr
|James
|143
|Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque
|5 hr
|Barry O
|17
Find what you want!
Search Corrales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC