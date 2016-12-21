Vote recounts uphold original election results in New Mexico
The New Mexico Secretary of State's Office on Friday announced victories by incumbent Democratic Sen. John Sapien of Corrales, GOP Rep. David Adkins of Albuquerque and Democratic challenger Daymon Ely of Corralles. Ely defeated Republican Rep. Paul Pacheco by 105 votes.
