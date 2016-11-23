What's with the haze? Science explains
Cellphone video from Corrales captured a brown cloud of haze blanketing Albuquerque Wednesday morning, making it appear the city was suffocating in smoke. Wood-burning fireplaces, cars and factories all contribute to the haze.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corrales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NM Head Start ranks worst in the nation
|38 min
|mercy
|3
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,096
|new mexico police making selling crack cocaine
|3 hr
|Susanna
|2
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|3 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,083
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|4 hr
|Susanna
|9
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|Carlita
|7,056
|New Tax Coming
|15 hr
|Why
|9
Find what you want!
Search Corrales Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC