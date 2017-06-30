Veterans Band of Corpus Christi: The ...

Veterans Band of Corpus Christi: The Sound of Patriotism

As patriotic celebrations get underway for Independence Day, the busiest band in Corpus Christi is gearing up for their annual performance. The 40 members who currently make up the band are all former service members who volunteer their free time to bring patriotism to celebrations all around town.

