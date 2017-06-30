United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce names President and CEO

The search is now over on finding the next President and CEO of the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber named Cleofas Rodriguez, Jr. as its new President and CEO during a press conference held at 1:30 p.m. Rodriguez comes to this new position after serving 25 years as Executive Director of a National Association in Washington, D.C. In his most recent position, he increased the budget by over 250% and initiated partnerships with a diverse network of businesses and organizations.

