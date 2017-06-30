Traffic 21 mins ago 7:45 p.m.Road clo...

Traffic 21 mins ago 7:45 p.m.Road closures for the Mayor's Big Bang Celebration

The City of Corpus Christi is reminding residents of the following road closures and no parking areas in preparation for the Mayor's 4th of July Big Bang Celebration. Shoreline Boulevard/ Downtown: Starting at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, northbound and southbound Shoreline Boulevard will be closed between Buford Street and Resaca Street.

