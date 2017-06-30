Top Texas beach getaway plans billion...

Top Texas beach getaway plans billion-dollar expansion

A premier Texas Gulf Coast getaway is growing by leaps and bounds. Cinnamon Shore , the popular master-planned community in Port Aransas, has unveiled plans for its next phase: a $1.3 billion, 300-acre expansion project that will take 15 to 20 years to complete.

