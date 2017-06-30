SWAT teams respond to southside home

13 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

SWAT teams and police responded to a home in the 5900 block of Oriental Drive on Wednesday afternoon after reports that a man was barricaded inside. Officials with Corpus Christi Police Department confirmed that the incident began Wednesday just before 4:00 p.m. They report that a male had barricaded himself inside the home and was armed with a knife.

