SWAT teams respond to southside home

SWAT teams and police responded to a home in the 5900 block of Oriental Drive on Wednesday afternoon after reports that a man was barricaded inside. Officials with Corpus Christi Police Department confirmed that the incident began Wednesday just before 4:00 p.m. They report that a male had barricaded himself inside the home and was armed with a knife.

