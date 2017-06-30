Robstown officer observed racing before DWI arrest

Following the arrest of Robstown Police Officer Orlando Vasquez on Saturday evening on suspected DWI charges, KRIS 6 News has confirmed the following details of his arrest. According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, an officer heard a car revving its engine and screeching tires at 9:40 p.m., Saturday at Everhart and Bonner Street.

