Robstown officer observed racing before DWI arrest
Following the arrest of Robstown Police Officer Orlando Vasquez on Saturday evening on suspected DWI charges, KRIS 6 News has confirmed the following details of his arrest. According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, an officer heard a car revving its engine and screeching tires at 9:40 p.m., Saturday at Everhart and Bonner Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Aug '12)
|8 min
|BombAss Clerk
|5,371
|antenna
|10 min
|buplerum
|1
|Any body no a Melissa winteroff (Aug '14)
|1 hr
|Outlaw 2
|3
|Juan Renteria n marisa
|3 hr
|Maybe
|3
|The beach (Feb '16)
|3 hr
|Couple
|152
|Necesitamos una chica para tener un threesome
|4 hr
|Lol
|5
|d'ann thompson moore (Jan '14)
|6 hr
|Curious
|9
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC