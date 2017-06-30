Regional Transit passenger helps save deputy who was shot
Jesus Martinez was born on July 5th, 1918. As a Corpus Christi native, he remembers when the Sparkling City was nothing more than a one road town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Aug '12)
|27 min
|Nogagreflex
|5,349
|Adult video
|28 min
|Nogagreflex
|48
|Dat panocha Eric Tunchez
|2 hr
|Samuel
|5
|dustin garcia (Dec '12)
|14 hr
|Nunu
|8
|zoe"valadez" (Jul '12)
|16 hr
|Ashley
|40
|Arianna Compean
|16 hr
|Kim
|3
|weightlifting
|17 hr
|local
|4
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC