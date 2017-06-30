Police search for suspects after a ma...

Police search for suspects after a man was stabbed while trying to stopa Read Story Kiii Staff

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KIII

A man is in critical condition after he tried to stop a shoplifter Sunday. A struggle began between the two, and he was stabbed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Aug '12) 21 min TMP 5,350
Baggers 24 min Rita Eddington 1
Necesitamos una chica para tener un threesome 2 hr Gus Fring 4
haunted places in cc? (Aug '10) 2 hr Ross Trovato 28
Ts Erica from Craigslist 2 hr Tranny hunter 1
Adult video 3 hr Nogagreflex 48
Dat panocha Eric Tunchez 5 hr Samuel 5
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,279 • Total comments across all topics: 282,206,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC