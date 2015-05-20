Hand holding a sparkler in front of t...

Hand holding a sparkler in front of the US flag, Photo Date: 5/20/2015

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Independence Day is a time when many people will light fireworks when the sun goes down, to celebrate. However, Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha says, keep in mind the dangers that come with discharging them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Aug '12) 6 min Amanda 5,382
Adult video 13 min Before work 49
Beware ******* 20 min Concern about com... 1
Wet moon open (Dec '16) 1 hr Jay Gregory 26
Nudist Vs Exhibitionist 4 hr ODin CC 1
Katrina Wall aka Villarreal 4 hr JJJJ 17
Massages by Laura Corpus Christi Massage (Oct '15) 5 hr ODinCC 8
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,701 • Total comments across all topics: 282,238,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC