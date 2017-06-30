Pet of the Week: Harley

Pet of the Week: Harley

The folks from Corpus Christi Animal Care Services have a few animals they would like to place in loving homes and this time around, our Pet of the Week is comes with a condition not uncommon to many pets. Harley is a friendly Dachshund mix who is 3-years-old.

