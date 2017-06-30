Mathis FD battling brush fire near Lake Corpus Christi
Firefighters with the Mathis Fire Department are battling a brush fire near Lake Corpus Christi. A dispatcher for the Mathis Volunteer Fire Department said crews are fighting the fire at Farm Market 1068 near Lake Corpus Christi.
