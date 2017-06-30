Mathis FD battling brush fire near La...

Mathis FD battling brush fire near Lake Corpus Christi

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

A dispatcher for the Mathis Volunteer Fire Department said crews are fighting the fire at Farm Market 1068 near Lake Corpus Christi. Pictures of the fire were sent to our KRIS 6 News Facebook page.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Aug '12) 1 hr Straight guy 5,393
Nudist Vs Exhibitionist 2 hr tom 2
looking for NSA 2 hr Looking 1
Ashley soto 3 hr Dysfunctional 1
Michelle Barrera 4 hr fey spook 4
Lexy Bandera Pornstar From Corpus Christi 8 hr Well now 16
cheating exs (Feb '14) 8 hr Burned bitch 31
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,462 • Total comments across all topics: 282,253,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC