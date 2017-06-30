Man accused of eating spaghetti, sleeping in ex-roommate's bed during break-in
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Police arrested a Texas man after he was found early Saturday sleeping in his former roommate's bed during a reported break-in. A 19-year-old woman called Corpus Christi police around 12 a.m. Saturday after she said she found Daniel Powell asleep in her bed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Aug '12)
|10 min
|Couple Looking fo...
|5,381
|The beach (Feb '16)
|2 hr
|South of Bob Hall
|153
|antenna
|2 hr
|Gus Fring
|2
|Any body no a Melissa winteroff (Aug '14)
|6 hr
|Outlaw 2
|3
|Juan Renteria n marisa
|7 hr
|Maybe
|3
|Necesitamos una chica para tener un threesome
|8 hr
|Lol
|5
|d'ann thompson moore (Jan '14)
|10 hr
|Curious
|9
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC