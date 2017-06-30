Man accused of eating spaghetti, slee...

Man accused of eating spaghetti, sleeping in ex-roommate's bed during break-in

5 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Police arrested a Texas man after he was found early Saturday sleeping in his former roommate's bed during a reported break-in. A 19-year-old woman called Corpus Christi police around 12 a.m. Saturday after she said she found Daniel Powell asleep in her bed.

