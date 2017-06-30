Kingsville Naval Air Station 75th Anniversary
The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports Naval Air Station Kingsville planned to mark its 75th anniversary with weekend activities including fireworks and a parade. "We wanted to go all out to make this something special," said Leo Alarcon, director of tourism for the city of Kingsville.
