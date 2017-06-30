Four of six people that were arrested, accused of engaging in organized criminal activity.

Robstown police say they have busted up a suspected criminal organization that was operating at The Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay. Police say they arrested 17-year-old Tiffany Cortez, 20-year-old Angel Espinoza, 20-year-old Crystal Regalado, 32-year-old Gustava Chapa and two juveniles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.