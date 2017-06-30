Four of six people that were arrested, accused of engaging in organized criminal activity.
Robstown police say they have busted up a suspected criminal organization that was operating at The Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay. Police say they arrested 17-year-old Tiffany Cortez, 20-year-old Angel Espinoza, 20-year-old Crystal Regalado, 32-year-old Gustava Chapa and two juveniles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katrina Wall aka Villarreal
|53 min
|Autonation chevy
|16
|The Megaplex (Aug '12)
|4 hr
|BombAss Clerk
|5,383
|The beach (Feb '16)
|6 hr
|South of Bob Hall
|153
|antenna
|6 hr
|Gus Fring
|2
|Any body no a Melissa winteroff (Aug '14)
|10 hr
|Outlaw 2
|3
|Juan Renteria n marisa
|12 hr
|Maybe
|3
|Necesitamos una chica para tener un threesome
|13 hr
|Lol
|5
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC