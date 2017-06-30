Four of six people that were arrested...

Four of six people that were arrested, accused of engaging in organized criminal activity.

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Robstown police say they have busted up a suspected criminal organization that was operating at The Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay. Police say they arrested 17-year-old Tiffany Cortez, 20-year-old Angel Espinoza, 20-year-old Crystal Regalado, 32-year-old Gustava Chapa and two juveniles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Katrina Wall aka Villarreal 53 min Autonation chevy 16
The Megaplex (Aug '12) 4 hr BombAss Clerk 5,383
The beach (Feb '16) 6 hr South of Bob Hall 153
antenna 6 hr Gus Fring 2
Any body no a Melissa winteroff (Aug '14) 10 hr Outlaw 2 3
Juan Renteria n marisa 12 hr Maybe 3
Necesitamos una chica para tener un threesome 13 hr Lol 5
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,135 • Total comments across all topics: 282,222,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC