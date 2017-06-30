Door to door scammer alert
Well, you have most likely had these guys at your front door. If not, surely you've seen them at your neighbors' door steps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Callalen walmart
|1 hr
|Fun
|2
|dirty talk (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|DLdude
|43
|The Megaplex (Aug '12)
|2 hr
|21 first timer
|5,401
|Massage
|4 hr
|John
|5
|Housekeeper/Friend
|4 hr
|Worried
|9
|Monica Deleon
|7 hr
|D man
|4
|chics panties
|10 hr
|Nickiloveexo
|8
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC