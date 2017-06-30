Corpus Christi's Fourth of July Big B...

Corpus Christi's Fourth of July Big Bang Celebration schedule Read Story KIII Staff

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KIII

The Corpus Christi Mayor's Fourth of July Big Bang Celebration kicks off at 7 a.m. Tuesday with several events around town throughout the day, ending with the big fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. 9 a.m. - South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center: Receive 25-percent off admission if you say "firecracker plant" at Visitor Center 10 a.m. - Independence Day Patriotic Ceremony hosted by the Corpus Christi Mayor's Committee on Veterans Affairs, 1815 Howard St., Corpus Christi, TX 78408 Noon - Treehouse Art Collective: Stop in and Shop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Aug '12) 31 min daddy 5,369
Juan Renteria n marisa 1 hr Maybe 3
The beach (Feb '16) 2 hr Couple 152
Necesitamos una chica para tener un threesome 2 hr Lol 5
d'ann thompson moore (Jan '14) 4 hr Curious 9
Baggers 4 hr Rita Eddington 1
haunted places in cc? (Aug '10) 6 hr Ross Trovato 28
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,618 • Total comments across all topics: 282,211,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC