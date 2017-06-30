Corpus Christi's Fourth of July Big Bang Celebration schedule Read Story KIII Staff

The Corpus Christi Mayor's Fourth of July Big Bang Celebration kicks off at 7 a.m. Tuesday with several events around town throughout the day, ending with the big fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. 9 a.m. - South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center: Receive 25-percent off admission if you say "firecracker plant" at Visitor Center 10 a.m. - Independence Day Patriotic Ceremony hosted by the Corpus Christi Mayor's Committee on Veterans Affairs, 1815 Howard St., Corpus Christi, TX 78408 Noon - Treehouse Art Collective: Stop in and Shop.

