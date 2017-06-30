Corpus Christi Police looking for alleged liquor thief Read Story Kiii Staff
The female walked into the liquor store on June 23 and allegedly took several premium bottles of liquor, left the store and returned a short time later to take a couple more bottles. Police said the suspect was wearing shorts, a maroon hoody, large hoop earrings, black hat and possibly left in a 4-door black sedan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Aug '12)
|1 hr
|Amanda
|5,403
|Maria garza
|2 hr
|D man
|26
|Michelle Barrera
|5 hr
|Dumb
|5
|Callalen walmart
|7 hr
|Fun
|2
|dirty talk (Jul '11)
|7 hr
|DLdude
|43
|Massage
|10 hr
|John
|5
|Housekeeper/Friend
|10 hr
|Worried
|9
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC