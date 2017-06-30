Corpus Christi Police looking for alleged liquor thief Read Story Kiii Staff

Corpus Christi Police looking for all...

The female walked into the liquor store on June 23 and allegedly took several premium bottles of liquor, left the store and returned a short time later to take a couple more bottles. Police said the suspect was wearing shorts, a maroon hoody, large hoop earrings, black hat and possibly left in a 4-door black sedan.

