Corpus Christi man killed in single-vehicle accident on Violet Road Read Story Jonathan Munson

A 47-year-old Corpus Christi resident was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening along Violet Road, about two miles south of Corpus Christi. Police said it was around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday when Enrique Cavazos was driving southbound on Violet Road and veered off the left-hand side of the roadway for an unknown reason, crashing into a tree and then a house.

